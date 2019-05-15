Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the creation of a multilateral framework to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Putin renewed the proposal at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, southern Russia, on Tuesday.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said after the meeting that Putin stressed to Pompeo the need for setting up such a multinational structure.

Ushakov also said Moscow appreciates the continued dialogue between representatives from Russia and the United States in charge of the North Korean issue.

Diplomatic observers say Putin apparently has in mind the suspended six-party talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program. The Russian leader took up the resumption of the six-way talks when he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month.

The observers say Putin appears to be willing to get more involved in North Korean issues, while promoting dialogue with the US against the backdrop of growing momentum toward improved US-Russian ties.