North Korea has announced the result of the election for its national assembly. It's the second such poll since leader Kim Jong Un took power, but this time his name wasn't on the ballot.

State-run TV said 687 candidates for the Supreme People's Assembly were elected in Sunday's vote. They include Kim's younger sister and high-ranking diplomats who did the groundwork for last month's summit with US President Donald Trump.

There's been no explanation why Kim wasn't a candidate, but observers say it's unlikely to indicate that his regime is weakening.

Rebuilding the economy will be top of the agenda at the 14th assembly, which is expected to be held next month.

The national assembly members are elected every five years in a confidence vote. State-run media say 99.99 percent of eligible voters, excluding those who are not in the country, cast ballots this year. All the candidates were reportedly backed with 100 percent support.