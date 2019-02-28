Spanish police are reportedly investigating an incident at North Korea's embassy in Madrid last Friday in which workers were tied up and computers were stolen.

Reuters and Spanish media say a group of unidentified men entered the embassy in the Spanish capital and bound and gagged workers inside.

The reports say a woman managed to escape and alerted local residents.

Two vehicles carrying the men left the embassy at high speed when the police arrived.

Reports say one of the embassy workers was injured and treated at a hospital, and computers and cellphones were stolen.

A former North Korean ambassador to Spain, Kim Hyok Chol, is a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He has also been an envoy for the working-level talks with the United States for the Hanoi summit.

Spain expelled Kim in September 2017 in response to North Korea's repeated nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches over Japan.