Japan's foreign minister plans to urge his South Korean counterpart to have Seoul act appropriately on the issue of wartime labor.

Taro Kono will meet Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of an international ministerial conference in Germany on Friday.

Kono plans to discuss a South Korean plaintiff group's plan to liquidate a Japanese steel firm's assets as early as this month.

The plaintiffs claim they were forced to work for the company during World War Two. They seized shares of stock which the Japanese firm holds in a South Korean joint venture through litigation there.

Kono also plans to ask South Korea to hold talks on the issue based on the 1965 bilateral agreement. Tokyo delivered a request for talks to Seoul more than a month ago. But Seoul has not responded.

The Japanese government maintains that any right to wartime claims was settled completely and finally in the bilateral agreement signed in 1965, when Japan and South Korea normalized ties.

Kono is also expected to reiterate Japan's demand for the retraction of a controversial remark made by the speaker of South Korea's National Assembly on the issue of those referred to as comfort women.

Moon Hee-sang suggested last week that the issue would be resolved if Japan's Emperor apologized before abdicating.