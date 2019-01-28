Chinese president Xi Jinping met with senior North Korean official Ri Su Yong on Sunday. The meeting comes ahead of a second US-North Korea Summit planned for late next month.

China's state-run media says Xi stressed the visit was a significant event in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between the countries.

Ri was leading an art troupe on a visit to Beijing. After the meeting, Xi and his wife watched the troupe perform.

A similar performance was cancelled back in 2015 when relations were rocky because of Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests.

Earlier this month Xi met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and reportedly called on Washington and Pyongyang to compromise in their ongoing denuclearization talks. While China supports sanctions relief for the North, the US says they shouldn't be lifted until the North denuclearizes.