Wine made from grapes grown in Hokkaido has gone on sale under its own appellation to help promote vineyards in the northernmost prefecture. The appellation is backed by the government and guarantees the origin and quality of the products.

Sales of 98 wine varieties under the GI Hokkaido label started on Tuesday. GI stands for geographical indication.

Hokkaido is Japan's second wine producing region to get an appellation. Yamanashi prefecture is the first.

The GI Hokkaido label is restricted to wine made entirely on the island from grapes also grown there. They also need to pass quality screening standards, such as taste and aroma.

Emi Numata at a non-profit group that helps screen Hokkaido wine for the GI label supports the appellation system. She said, "Hokkaido isn't so well known as a wine producing area. So I hope the system will promote the region's vineyards and wine."

Also on Tuesday, tax authorities introduced changes to identifying domestic wine. Only wine made in the country from entirely domestically grown grapes can be labeled as Japanese.