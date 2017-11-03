米マクマスター大統領補佐官 単独インタビュー 全文掲載
ホワイトハウスで安全保障を担当するマクマスター大統領補佐官に単独インタビューしました。トランプ政権は、核・ミサイル開発を加速させる北朝鮮にどう対処していくのでしょうか。近く、武力行使に踏み切ることはないのでしょうか。インタビューの全文を掲載しました。
――― マクマスター補佐官、きょうはありがとうございます。私たちは大統領の訪日を心から歓迎します。
マクマスター氏： ありがとうございます。トランプ大統領は訪日をとても楽しみにしています。大統領就任後まもなく安倍総理大臣をお迎えして以来、日本を訪れるのを心待ちにしていました。両首脳はマールアラーゴ（トランプ氏のフロリダ州の別荘）ですばらしい時を過ごし、今度は日本で安倍総理大臣とお会いするのを楽しみにしています。
――― 大統領は訪日で何を達成したいと考えているのでしょうか。
マクマスター氏： 大統領は日米両国の国民の安全と繁栄を促進したいと考えています。そしてもちろん、現在、安全保障には北朝鮮の核とミサイルの脅威という大きな障害があります。日本がこれをよく認識していることは私も知っています。大統領はそれについていくつかのことをします。
重要な同盟国である日本と協力する決意を強め、より幅広い諸国――もちろん深刻な脅威に直面している韓国を含みます――と協力しますが、アジア地域と世界のすべての国が結束してこの脅威に対応しなければなりません。
それだけでなく、大統領は重要な同盟国である日本への関与を確認し、日本国民に、日米がともにこの脅威に立ち向かうことを約束するでしょう。
日本訪問で同盟関係強化
世界に問う このような政権に核持たせてよいのか
――― 大統領は拉致被害者の家族とも面会する予定ですね。
マクマスター氏： そうです。
――― 家族にどのようなメッセージを送るでしょうか。
マクマスター氏: まず、ご家族に対する同情や思いやりの気持ちを示すメッセージを送るでしょう。子どもが拉致されるなど想像もできません。ただそれだけでなく、北朝鮮がいかなる政権なのかを示し、このような政権に核兵器を保有させてもよいのかと世界に問うでしょう。
核放棄しかないと北朝鮮を説得する
――― 北朝鮮問題についてお聞きします。とても重要な問題です。「すべての選択肢がテーブルの上にある」と言いましたね。
マクマスター氏: はい。
――― そして今、大統領とあなたは「時間がなくなりつつある」と言っています。
マクマスター氏: はい。
――― この難しい問題をどのように解決するのですか。
マクマスター氏: われわれが同盟国やパートナーとともに、そしてもっと幅広く中国やほかの国とともに策定した戦略があります。武力を使わなくて済むようにできるかぎりのことをしてほしいと、これらの国に要請しました。
ただ大統領は武力行使の選択肢はテーブルの上にあり、必要であれば軍事力を行使する用意があると非常にはっきりと述べています。しかしわれわれがしたいのは、外交的、経済的に北朝鮮を孤立させ、国連制裁の実施やそれ以外の行動をとおして、核兵器を保有するほうが安全でなく、核を放棄するしか選択肢がないと北朝鮮を説得することです。
圧力強化の効果を今後数か月 見極め
――― 米空母３隻がアジア地域に展開され、嘉手納基地にはＦ－３５戦闘機が配備されています。
マクマスター氏: はい。
――― 北朝鮮に対する武力行使にどのくらい近づいているのでしょうか。
マクマスター氏: まずしなければならないのは、攻撃をすれば、それがいかなるものであっても、圧倒的な反撃を受けるということを北朝鮮に理解させることです。空母はその象徴です。長年アジア地域に駐留してきた米軍はそれを象徴しています。そしてわれわれの強い同盟を通して、７０年以上にわたって大規模な紛争を回避することができました。人類史上最大の流血を伴った最も恐ろしい戦争の後、われわれは協力して、相対的に平和で安全な環境を作り出すのを支援してきました。
今、北朝鮮がそれを脅かしています。われわれはこれを放棄するつもりはありません。われわれには子どもたちが平和で安全に暮らせる環境を残す義務があります。そしてそれが繁栄の基盤となります。日米両国の国民、そして世界のすべての人々の繁栄のため、われわれは自由かつ安全で開かれたインド太平洋海域を提唱しているのです。
――― 先ほどブリーフィングで、今後数か月「様子を見る」と言われました。これは、あと数か月、２、３か月待ってから北朝鮮への軍事行動について決定するということなのでしょうか。
マクマスター氏: そうではありません。私が申し上げたのは、北朝鮮を孤立させるためにほかの国にできるかぎりのことをしてもらうという点でどのくらい成功したかを評価し、北朝鮮に圧力をかけ、北朝鮮の指導者が核の放棄が必要だと結論づけることを確認するためには、いくらか時間が必要だということです。
その間、われわれはさらに何ができるかを極めて慎重に検討し、行動の成果を評価する必要があります。
武力行使決定の場合 日本に知らせる
――― 軍事行動をとると決定したら、日本に通知しますか。
マクマスター氏: われわれは同盟国との間で、極めて開かれた、透明性の高い関係を維持しています。そして日本の皆さんはご存じだと思いますが、われわれは多くのレベルで協力しています。軍の指導者レベルの関係は極めて良好で、信頼できる盟友です。そして政治レベルでも、絶えず調整が行われています。
そしてもちろんご存じのように、トランプ大統領は安倍総理大臣との間に極めて強い、緊密な関係を築いています。いつでも電話をかけられる関係で、頻繁に話をしています。そしてわれわれは安全保障面での脅威の評価という点では、特に北朝鮮問題においてそうですが、完全に連携していますし、そうした脅威への対応や、市民の安全を守るための対応においてもそうです。
――― 大統領は「今は対話のときではない」と言いましたが、米国がもし対話を始めるとしたら、どのような条件の下であれば米国と北朝鮮の間の対話が行われるのですか。
マクマスター氏: 大統領はこうしたことについては詳細に説明しませんが、過去の交渉とは全く異なる条件のもとで始まる対話でなくてはなりません。北朝鮮が交渉を隠れ蓑にして核やミサイル開発を続けることを可能にするような長引く交渉を始める余裕はありません。
（インタビューの英語全文）
--- Thank you very much General, and we very welcome the President’s first trip to Japan. Very welcome.
Mr. McMaster: Thank you. Thank you. President Trump is really looking forward to his trip to Japan, and it’s something he’s been looking forward to from the very beginning of his presidency when he first hosted [Prime Minister] Abe, and they had a wonderful time in Mar-a-Lago, and he’s looking forward to visiting [Prime Minister] Abe now in Japan.
--- So this visit to Japan, what does the President want to achieve?
Mr. McMaster: Well, he wants to promote security and prosperity for the American and the Japanese people. And of course, you know, we have one big obstacle to security right now, and that’s the North Korean regime and the threat that that regime poses with nuclear weapons and missiles, and I know Japan is very much aware of that. And so the President is going to do a couple of things about that. He’s going to strengthen our resolve to work together with our great ally Japan, to work with a broader range of countries, including, obviously, South Korea which is under grave threat, but all countries in the region and globally have to really come together to confront this threat. But then the President will also-he’ll also affirm our commitment to our great Japanese allies and assure the Japanese people that we stand together against this threat.
--- General, the President is going to meet the families of abductees.
Mr. McMaster: Yes.
--- What message is he going to bring?
Mr. McMaster: Well first, he’s going to bring a message of sympathy, of empathy for those families. You can’t imagine the loss of a child. But then also he’s going to, I think, help pull the curtain back on what kind of regime this is, and to ask the world, I mean, “Do you want a regime like this to have nuclear weapons?”
--- Let me go to a question about North Korea. This is very important. You said, “all options are on the table.”
Mr. McMaster: Yes.
--- And you have just said-the President and you, General, said, “We are running out of time.”
Mr. McMaster: Yes.
--- So how are you going to resolve this issue - this difficult issue?
Mr. McMaster: Well, we have a strategy that we’ve worked on together, right? With our allies and partners, but broadly with others, China and others, we have asked them to do everything they can to make sure we don’t have to use military force. But the President’s been very clear that if necessary, he will keep that military option on the table and if necessary he’s prepared to use military force. But what we want to do is isolate the North Korean regime diplomatically, economically, and convince-through the enforcement of UN sanctions, but other actions beyond that-to convince that regime that they are less safe with nuclear weapons and they really have no other option but to denuclearize.
--- We have seen 3 US aircraft carriers in the region, and you have F-35s at the Kadena Air Base.
Mr. McMaster: Yes.
--- How close are we to military action against North Korea?
Mr. McMaster: Well, what we have to do first of all is to make sure the North Korean regime knows that any aggression on its part will be met with overwhelming response. And so that’s what these carriers symbolize, that’s what our forces that have been stationed in the region for so long symbolize. And what we’ve seen is through our strong alliance, we have been able to prevent great power conflict for over 70 years, right? After the bloodiest, most horrible war in human history, we have helped to create, working together, an environment of relative peace and security. Now North Korea threatens that. We’re determined not to give that up. We owe our children a peaceful environment to live in, secure environment to live in, and we create that environment so we can build prosperity. Prosperity for the Japanese people, and the American people, and all people across what we’re advocating for, which is a free, secure, and open Indo-Pacific region.
--- General, you mentioned earlier in the briefing you are “going to see” the next few months. Does that mean that you are going to wait another few months, 2 or 3 months, and then decide about military action against North Korea?
Mr. McMaster: No, what I’m just saying is that in assessing the degree to which we are successful in galvanizing other nations to do everything they can to isolate the regime, to apply pressure to the regime, to ensure that the leadership there concludes that it has to denuclearize, we need some time for that to work. And we ought to look very carefully at what more we can do in the meantime, and then assess the effect that our actions are having.
--- Once you decide to go into military action, will you notify Japan, us?
Mr. McMaster: With our allies all the time, we have a very open, transparent relationship, and we’re working together, as I think all Japanese people know, at many levels. Our military leaders are great friends, trusted allies. And then at the political level as well, we are continuously in coordination with each other. And of course you know the very strong, close relationship that President Trump has with [Prime Minister] Abe. I mean, they’re just a phone call away at any moment, they speak frequently. And we are completely aligned with each other in terms of our assessment of security threats, including - especially, maybe - North Korea, but then what we can do together to address those threats and secure our citizens.
--- The President said, “It is not the time for dialogue.” But if the US enters into dialogue, what conditions do you have for the dialogue between the US and North Korea?
Mr. McMaster: Well, you know, the President is not one to lay out these things in great detail, but it has to be a dialogue that starts under conditions that are much, much different from past negotiations. And so what we can’t afford to do is enter into these long, drawn out negotiations that allow North Korea to use those negotiations as a cover for continuing their nuclear and missile programs.
