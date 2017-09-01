英メイ首相 ＮＨＫ単独インタビュー全文（英語）

日本を訪問しているイギリスのメイ首相は、日本のメディアとして初めてＮＨＫのインタビューに応じました。その全文です（英語）。

Q: So Prime minister, thank you very much for your time this morning. I’m very very much humbled to have this opportunity to talk to you directly.



First of all, if I may ask you your take about the trip, three days is

obviously a very long time for a Prime Minister to take off time over your very busy schedule.



And not only you visited Tokyo, and had a long meeting with the Prime Minister, you did see the countryside as well. So I would like to know what’s your impression of the country, not only from a political achievement, but also from your personal point of view.



Prime Minister: Well thank you very much, and I’ve been delighted to be here in Japan as it’s my first trip to Japan. And I was very pleased to be able to go to Kyoto, as well as to Tokyo, and to take part in a tea ceremony, to see some of the traditional culture of Japan, as well as seeing the modern dynamism, and going on the bullet train from Kyoto to Tokyo, I think it’s a very good symbol of that modern dynamism.



So I’ve been fascinated by what I have seen here. It’s been so welcoming, and it’s been a very good trip. I was privileged to have an audience with his majesty the emperor as well.



But also -obviously- some very good meetings with Prime Minister Abe. Meetings with business leaders too. And I’m pleased to say that following this trip, I think we have a real opportunity to take the links between Japan and the UK to a new level, in a number of areas.



Trade is important particularly, but also in security and defense, of course, I’m here at a time when Japan has seen through the actions of North Korea, the concerns about security in this region, and for people here in Japan too.



And I’m very pleased to have been able to express our absolute solidarity from the United Kingdom with Japan and the Japanese people. And the need for us to work together to deal with this threat from North Korea.



Q: Since you mentioned North Korea now, if I may ask you a related question. The UK obviously has strong ties with the United States, and currently the president is using very strong language. The UK also has an ambassador in Pyongyang. You have a very unique position to use your position to -maybe- help solve the tension, at least diffuse the tension, and even solve the problem all together. How will the UK be committed to that?



Prime Minister: Well we are committed to working … working with our international partners. So yes with the United States, but also of course with Japan and others, to ensure that we can get to the solution all want, which is North Korea stopping these illegal acts.



The United Kingdom has played its role in the United Nations Security Council, who -of course- were united in their condemnation of North Korea, in the resolution that they passed earlier this week.



But what is clear is that we need to work together -I think- for a new resolution. We need to ensure that we -perhaps- increase the pace of the implementation of sanctions. And as I have said before, I think China plays a key role here in the leverage that it can have on North Korea.



And I will be playing my part, and the UK will in joining with others in encouraging China to exercise that leverage on North Korea.



Q: On the issue of Brexit, I think I’ll do appreciate … I think you have talked with the British leaders, and they have possibly raised their concerns about the negotiation and the implication of the outcome. Can you maybe -again- reiterate your position of the Brexit negotiations? And is working out with the deal, or coming out without a conclusive agreement is still a possible option?



Prime Minister: Well, what we all want, and what I want, what government wants, and I think what businesses and people want is a good deal from the negotiations, and that’s what we’re working for. And that means a good trading arrangement, so that we can continue to see trade between businesses in the UK and the rest of the European Union, the remaining 27 countries.



And I want that trade to be as frictionless, in terms of customs and borders, but also as tariff-free as possible. So that we can continue to see that really good relationship. I think that’s not just in the interests of the UK and businesses in the UK, including Japanese businesses in the UK, but also in the interests of the rest of the European Union too, and that’s what we’re working for.



But I know that one of the concerns raised by businesses, and I’ve had the opportunity to meet some very significant business leaders here in Japan, one of the concerns is about the smooth and orderly process of Brexit, so that there isn’t disruption to the economy, and disruption to business.



And we’re very clear that it’s important that we have that smooth and orderly process of Brexit. But of course, we also want to encourage wide trade links around the rest of the world for the UK. And I’ve been very pleased to have discussions here about our future trading relationship with Japan.



I’m one of the people sitting around the European Union table, encouraging the EU to complete its process of an economic agreement with Japan. And we want that then to be the basis of the arrangement that we can make of the UK with Japan when we leave the European Union.



And I’m very pleased at the significant interest … continued interest in investment in the UK from Japanese businesses, and as Prime Minister Abe said at the business forum yesterday, I think Japanese businesses are confident in the UK, even after Brexit.



Q: Do you think the confidence is building on the European side as well, obviously negotiations talks are difficult, and we haven’t really seen positive news from Brussels yesterday. Do you think there’s confidence building on both sides?



Prime Minister: Well, there is ... the talks have been constructive. They will take time. And there are various elements to the negotiations. What we’ve been doing as the United Kingdom government is publishing a set of papers, which have set out options on various issues, like the future customs relationship.



We’ve been doing a lot of work inside the government, and engaging in businesses in the UK, as well in that work, to set out what we think is should be the case in terms of the future relationship in various areas.



And we have had constructive discussions. Negotiations are always negotiations. So there are always points where there are perhaps disagreements, and then work is needed to get across over those disagreements, which is what we’re doing.



But I’m confident that we can come out of this with a good deal, which will work for businesses in the UK, but will also be good for businesses in the European Union, who want to trade with the United Kingdom in the future.



Q: During this summer, I think there’s a new idea of interim period. Can you maybe give us a little bit more idea what it looks like? Is it pretty much the same as what we are doing now? And is there a possibility of extending that interim period should the talks during that period didn’t proceed as well as it should be?



Prime Minister: Well I think everybody on both sides wants to achieve a result in terms of having concluded the exit and the new relationship that the UK will have with the European Union, within the timetable that has been set out by the EU in its own … in the treaty, which is the two years, which end in March 2019.



There will then be a period, given that this is going to be a new relationship between the UK and the European Union …



There will then be a need for government, businesses to make any changes necessary to adjust to that new relationship. And that is what we call the interim period.



So it is a point where you know what the future relationship between the U.K. and the European Union will be and where there are necessary changes, there will be time so that the businesses are able to put those changes in place. So nobody will face a dramatic change at the end of the negotiations. There will be a period of adjustment that will be available. Now how long that is will be obviously something we will be talking about in the negotiations. But I think we all want to ensure that it is not a period that is extended unnecessarily; that it is for that practical implementation of any changes that are necessary. That to give businesses the confidence of knowing that they will be able to carry on and have that period so they will not have to change everything overnight.



Q: So the goal post has not been removed? The dead line of the … is March 2019.



Prime Minister: We are still aiming for that. That is right. Yes.



Q: If I may move on to something different which will be the London Olympics and the security. As a one time Londoner I think I understand what it takes to come to terms to keep the city safe and the sacrifice that the people in the UK pays. And you have generously offered that help and expertise in the run up to the Rugby World cup and Olympics. Can you maybe explain to us maybe what kind of support and assistance we might be able to get from the United Kingdom building up on the expertise?



Prime Minister: Yes we are delighted to offer expertise and support to Japan for Tokyo 2020. And it… I know the amount of work it takes to go into these things. I was the home secretary the interior minister when the London Olympics and Paralympics were held and was responsible for the security side of the Olympics and Paralympics. And so there are a number of areas aspects on the security side that we will be able to provide support on including on cyber security as well. But I think also we will be able to share our experiences overall on the Olympics and Paralympics. And it was a tremendous event for London. I am sure it will be for Tokyo as well. In terms of being able to showcase the country and people will be coming to Japan; many, perhaps, for the first time. And it is a huge opportunity to show as I say showcase Japan and its traditions and its culture. But also its sporting achievements as well. And I was very pleased this morning to be able to see the wheelchair basketball the great British team and to meet the captain of the Japanese wheelchair basketball team as well preparing for the Paralympics.



Q: From your experience, we have only got three years to go until we get to the Olympics; what is the crux of getting it safe and secure and successful? What is the key?



Prime Minister: I think the key thing on the security side is to be thinking about it all the time and to ensure that as you plan the Olympics themselves, that aspect of security is one of the issues that you are constantly looking at. Rather than, if you like, building the Olympics and then thinking about security.



Q: My almost final question… If I may ask you what was your choice of dresses as you came off the airplane the day you touched down in Japan? And secondly, I am not sure how you feel about always being compared to Margaret thatcher as the second female P M, but we in Japan still have not had the privilege of having a female leader for the country and Looking at you in London, I can only imagine the overwhelming task and burden… the difficulty. What makes you do that? What is your advice to females living in Asia to achieve something be it in politics or academics or business, anywhere? What kind of message will you deliver?



Prime Minister: Well thank you. And as for the red dress I wore when I arrived in Japan, I wore that as a mark of respect. This is the relationship the UK has with Japan. It is a very important one for us. We have had a good relationship for many years but I believe we can raise that relationship to a whole new level. And that ha s been the outcome of my excellent talks that I have had with Prime Minister Abe here in Japan and we will be doing that. And looking to broaden and deepen the links we have not only in trade but also in security and defense. I am very pleased to be coming here as a female prime minister. I think it is important for women to be able to go as far as their talents will take them. Be that in politics or in business. I have discussed this with Prime Minister Abe has discussed with me his desire of the work that is being done here to see more women in positions of business and to see a greater number of women taking interest in business and in politics. And I think I would say to women who are interested I think it is important to believe in yourself, to be yourself, but also to be ambitious. And I very much believe that and I say this in the United Kingdom that how far somebody goes what they are able to achieve in life should be about their talents and their willingness to work hard. And I think it is important that those talents of women are drawn out and women are given the opportunity to develop those and to contribute.



Q: One last question. Since you mentioned about an elevated relationship between the two countries, can you maybe explain about your vision about Global Britain when some in Japan still think that Brexit is a result of result of you know inward looking isolationism. Something similar to what the US has chosen to do. And can you maybe clarify the differences in approaches and stances between the US and Great Britain?



Prime Minister: Yes, the Brexit vote in the UK was not about us becoming inward looking. In fact Brexit enables us will enable us to become more outward looking around the whole of the whole of the world. The Brexit vote was about the UK people in the UK feeling they wanted to have control of themselves, their laws and borders; rather than being part of an institutional set up in Europe that made some of those decisions. But we do want to be more outward looking and global Britain is about the U K taking its place in the world having new trade deals with countries around the world but also playing a greater role in the security and defense arena around the world. And I am pleased that we will be doing that with Japan. That we will be seeing more exchanges of troops in training and exercises being undertaken between the UK and Japan for example. And I think this is an important symbol of the way which we do want to take that role and work with newer allies around the world. And in relation to Japan, if you think about it The United Kingdom and Japan are both maritime nations. We are both very outward looking. We believe in democracies. We believe in the rule of Law. We believe in human rights. We have very similar outlooks in that way. I think that we are natural partners and natural allies.



Q: Thank you very much Prime Minister.



Prime Minister: Thank you.